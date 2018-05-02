Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court extends interim protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram till July 10

Karti Chidambaram had filed a plea seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Karti Chidambaram had filed a plea seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till July 10 the interim protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in two cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Aircel-Maxis matter.

Special Judge O P Saini granted relief to Karti after the ED sought time to argue on his application seeking anticipatory bail. “A related matter is pending before the Supreme Court and that will be taken up for hearing on July 2,” advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, was quoted as saying by PTI while seeking adjournment in the matter.

The CBI counsel supported the submission and requested the court to give the next date of hearing. Considering this, the court had on April 16 granted interim relief to Karti till May 2.

Karti had filed a plea seeking protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis matter. The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. Cases were lodged by the CBI and the ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

In September, 2015, the CBI had filed its status report regarding a probe into the FIPB approvals in the case. The agency had in June, 2016 also issued notice to A Palaniappan, director of Chess Management Services, a company promoted by Karti.

On April 25, the ED had questioned Karti for the second time for allegedly receiving kickbacks for getting FIPB clearance in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Finance Minister.

