Delhi court extends ED custody of ‘hawala dealer’

A Delhi court on Monday extended by six days the ED custody of alleged hawala dealer Aslam Wani, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case against separatist leader Shabir Shah. Duty Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed the ED to question Wani till August 20.

During the proceedings, advocate M S Khan, appearing for Wani, opposed the plea and moved an application, alleging that ED officials compelled the accused to sign documents. Wani was first arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in 2005 Wani reportedly told police he was working as a “carrier” for Shah — collecting money for him.

