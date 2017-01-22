Delhi: Court denies bail to man for raping minor girl

When the girl’s family came to know about the incident, they decided to lodge a complaint against the accused but his family requested not to do so and agreed to marriage them. When the girl’s family came to know about the incident, they decided to lodge a complaint against the accused but his family requested not to do so and agreed to marriage them.

A man, accused of raping a minor girl whom he later married but refused to keep her in his house, has been denied bail by a Delhi court which said he might repeat the heinous offence if granted the relief. The court refused to accept an affidavit filed by the father of the girl, now aged 17, that they have settled the rape case, saying the offences are non-compoundable and the man does not deserve the concession of bail.

“Taking into consideration…the fact that the offences alleged to have been committed by the accused/applicant are non­compoundable, so the affidavit of the father of the prosecutrix filed by the counsel for the complainant is not relevant and in case this accused is released on bail, he may repeat the offences, tamper with prosecution evidence and also flee from justice…,” Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Matto said while dismissing the bail plea.

According to the prosecution, the man, a tenant in the girl’s house, told her that he wanted to marry her and after giving her a sedative-laced drink, he allegedly raped her in 2013.

It was alleged that he used to touch her inappropriately and when the girl’s family came to know about the incident, they decided to lodge a complaint against him but the accused’ family requested not to do so and agreed to marriage them.

The man and the girl got married in November 2013, but he and his family refused to take her to their house and started demanding money and a car, the FIR alleged, adding that the man also forced the victim to establish physical relations with his brother-in-law and when she refused, he threatened to upload her objectionable video on the Internet. The FIR was lodged against the man in August 2015 for the alleged offences of rape, molestation, criminal intimidation under IPC and under provision of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested in December 2016.

While denying bail to the man, the court noted that the girl was not cooperating in the probe and the man is alleged to have committed the heinous crime of rape and forced the victim to establish physical relations with someone else even after their marriage.