National Herald case: Delhi court adjourns case hearing to November 18

The Patiala House Court in New Delhi adjourned the National Herald case hearing on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. The case, which involves Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi, will now be heard on November 18. The court is hearing the case based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who tweeted today, “Magistrate went on leave today. So adjourned to 18/11. Not to worry. There is a divine purpose.”

In 2012, Swamy had filed a private criminal complaint before a trial court accusing Congress leaders of cheating and a breach of trust in the acquisition of print media company Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL). He alleged Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL), which lists Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on its board of directors, had “taken over” the Rs 2,000 crore worth assets of AJL in a “malicious” manner. Party treasurer Motilal Vora, general secretary Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda are also named in the case.

On July 1, the local court had directed those named in the case to file a reply on Swamy’s plea. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi filed their response on July 22. In a new application, Swamy later sought documents from the AJL, including the bank statement filed with Registrar of Companies (ROC), the balance sheet, profit and loss account with Auditors Report in the year in which the loan was taken among others.

