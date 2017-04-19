Delhi cops sent to Chennai to collect evidence against T T V Dinakaran

V K Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dinakaran at Jayalalithaa’s memorial. (Source: PTI Photo) V K Sasikala’s nephew T T V Dinakaran at Jayalalithaa’s memorial. (Source: PTI Photo)

Two Delhi Police teams have been sent to Chennai to collect evidence against T T V Dinakaran, AIADMK deputy general secretary and nephew of jailed party leader, V K Sasikala. Dinakaran was booked on Sunday for allegedly trying to bribe Election Commission officials through a middleman to reclaim the party’s two-leaves poll symbol.

Sources said that the teams were rushed after the alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrasekar, provided some details. Investigators are scanning a list of people whom Chandrasekar tried to meet over the last 10 days along with the offices in ministries he visited. Separately, security personnel stopped an assistant police commissioner-led team from entering a hotel to search Chandrasekar’s room from where Rs 1.3 crore and a CD were recovered.

