Delhi cops identify three who ‘might have been planning major crime in UP’

Delhi Police Special Cell has identified three persons from western Uttar Pradesh, who have been buying illegal weapons in a huge quantity for the past few months. Police suspect the accused might have been planning to commit a major crime in western UP.

The information surfaced when police were questioning three persons, including a woman, arrested from Delhi’s Dilshad Garden in an arms haul on Friday, said sources.

The accused have been identified as Miskin, 30, Jabir, 30 and Balu 35. Police said a total of 30 fire arms, including two automatic sophisticated carbine of 7.65 mm, seven semi-automatic sophisticated pistols of 9 mm, two revolvers of 7.65 mm and 19 semi-automatic sophisticated pistols of 7.65 mm, were recovered from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pramod Kushwaha said the recovered weapons had “Made In Etaliya”, “Made In Japan” and “Made In USA” engraved on them. Out of these, two carbines and 23 pistols have one spare magazine each, he said.

Police sources said that during interrogation, the three – Miskin, Jabir and Balu – revealed that the weapons were purchased from one Pyarelal alias Sikander of Badwani district in Madhya Pradesh and were to be supplied to Nafis Khan of Delhi’s Welcome area, Jahiruddin and his partner Julfikar alias Guddu and Mohammad Hafij of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said UP Police have been roped in to nab those who were supposed to receive the cache.

