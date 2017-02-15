Delhi: Cops arrest 2 who planned to snatch phones to gift i-Phone to girlfriends on Valentine’s Day

Police today claimed to have busted a gang of alleged phone snatchers with arrest of two of its members who were planning to snatch more phones so that they could gift new i-Phones to their girlfriends on Valentine Day. The arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh Singh (21) and Yatin Kumar (19).

Singh, after having a Diploma in computer hardwares, was working as Computer Operator on contract basis in the Income Tax Office at ITO while Kumar is a class 12th student, police said.

They said secret information on the gang of snatchers was received yesterday following which a team was formed and a trap laid down near Chand Cinema, Kalyanpuri.

“After waiting for a while, two boys on a motorcycle reached there. The informer made predetermined signal and the team apprehended both the accused persons,” said a senior police official.

The official said they used to put a paper and polythene on the back number plate of the motorcycle at the time of committing offence.

“Both the accused persons are unmarried and to attract their girlfriends, they wanted to have quick and easy money to have lavish lifestyle and to gift expensive items to them. Then, the idea of snatching mobile phones occurred to their minds and they started committing this crime,” official said.

Police said the accused wanted to gift newi-phones to their girlfriends on the Valentine Day and for this, they were planning to snatch more phones.

According to police, Dinesh, who has technical knowledge about mobile phones, used to format the password-protected smartphones so that it could be sold easily.

They sold several other phones to different persons on cheaper rates on the pretext of emergency requirement of money without telling them the truth.