Delhi Congress takes to street, demands BJP’s apology over 2G case

Maken said the Congress leaders will protest inside the Parliament. (Source: INC) Maken said the Congress leaders will protest inside the Parliament. (Source: INC)

Scores of Delhi Congress workers took out a protest march today demanding an apology from the BJP after the acquittals in the 2G spectrum case and vowed to continue their fight in as well as outside the Parliament.

The protest march towards the Parliament building started from Jai Singh Road with partymen raising slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police stopped the protesters near Parliament Street police station.

The court verdict has “fully exposed” the “conspiracy” by the BJP in the 2G case to defame the Congress, Delhi unit president of the party Ajay Maken said during the protest. “The court in its judgement has said that the 2G case was on the basis of gossips and rumours,” Maken said.

“It was a canard spread by the BJP and the likes of Anna Hazare. Now BJP and Arvind Kejriwal should apologise to the nation for misleading people in the 2G case,” he said. Maken said the Congress leaders will protest inside the Parliament and the party workers take to the streets “to take this fight to its logical end”.

Raja and Kanimozhi and all other accused were on Thursday acquitted in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by a special CBI court which held that the prosecution “miserably failed” to prove the charges.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App