Delhi Confidential: United Show

United Show

IT WAS widely expected that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance would be announced by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. But the joint appearance did not take place after seat-sharing talks hit rough weather. The parties are now planning a joint press conference by the two in Lucknow to send across a message of unity. Rahul will be in Punjab from January 27 to 29, and is scheduled to go to Goa on January 30. The two sides are planning to squeeze in the press conference on January 29. After addressing two public meetings in Gidderbaha and Lambi, Rahul is likely to fly to Lucknow to address the press conference with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Helping Hand

WITH CONGRESS candidates in Majha region, which includes Amritsar-Gurdaspur, facing opposition or lack of support from local leaders, the party high command has pressed into action former PCC chief Pratap Singh Bajwa. Bajwa, who was unceremoniously removed as PCC chief to make way for Capt Amarinder Singh, is personally calling on block-level workers, asking them to work for the party nominees.

Frame Frustration

Union minister Radha Mohan Singh seems to have developed a sudden dislike to being photographed. He gets angry if he spots someone taking photos, and recently even asked the staff in another minister’s office to delete a photo he had taken. So what’s the story? According to people in the BJP office, it started after one photograph reached the PMO — it had Singh talking to officials, his legs leisurely perched up on a stool. The minister is said to be ultra-careful careful about cameras since then.

Gunning For Retweets

The ITBP has unwittingly set off a PR competition on Twitter among India’s paramilitary forces. With its deployment in picturesque Himalayan lands such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the force regularly posts stunning pictures of landscape and flora and fauna, which get retweeted in hundreds. Barring the BSF to some extent, the other forces have to struggle to meet the quality of these pictures. The result: PROs of other forces are learnt to be under tremendous pressure by their force chiefs to meet the standard of ITBP.