Delhi Congress passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take party presidency

The Election Commission has set a December deadline for the Congress to conclude the exercise of organisational polls. The Election Commission has set a December deadline for the Congress to conclude the exercise of organisational polls.

The newly-elected members of the Delhi unit of Congress today unanimously adopted a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party’s president. Gandhi is currently the Congress vice president and there have been reports that he could soon take over its presidency.

Speaking to PTI this week, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said Gandhi may take over as Congress president after Diwali and the time was ripe for him to “lead from the front”. Today, a resolution seeking Gandhi’s elevation to the president’s position was unanimously passed by 280 delegates of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended the meeting as a delegate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The Congress is currently conducting organisational polls, including for the post of president. The Election Commission has set a December deadline for the Congress to conclude the exercise. The All India Congress Committee, however, plans to complete the process by the end of this month.

Another resolution passed in the meeting authorised the AICC president and the vice-president to nominate the president of the Delhi unit of the party. Ajay Maken, the Delhi Congress president, said the election of former prime minister Singh as a PCC delegate was a matter of pride for the Delhi unit of the party.

Rahul Gandhi kicks off Congress campaign in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh: Read

Others who attended the meeting included AICC general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi, Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chacko, Delhi Pradesh returning officer (PRO) Ulhas Patil and APRO Manoj Chouhan. Patil said the organisational elections in the Delhi unit of the party have been conducted in a tranparent manner. A total of 280 delegates have been elected by block-level party workers across the 70 assembly segments in Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App