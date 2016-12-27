Delhi Congress launches campaign against Narendra Modi

Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo) Congress leader Ajay Maken. (file photo)

Congress’ Delhi unit Tuesday launched a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought answers to the charges of “corruption” against him. Workers of 280 booth-level committees of Congress held campaigns at public places including Metro stations, flyovers and markets on the first day of two-day campaign. Addressing the ‘Bhanda Fod’ (exposé) campaign at Chandni Chowk Metro station, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said the whole country is “waiting” for Modi’s reply.

“Modi talks about ‘na khaunga, na khane doonga’, but he now faces corruption charge of accepting Rs 65 crore from Aditya Birla Group and Sahara Group. Why is he silent on this issue?” Maken asked. He joined the Congress workers at different parts of the city during the campaign.

Maken said that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had asked a question to Narendra Modi at a rally in Gujarat about the “Rs 65 crore he received” from two corporate groups. Citing an I-T department raid in October 2013, he said there was “evidence” against the Prime Minister.

He said the Modi government has not yet constituted the Lok Pal, “perhaps fearing” that an independent inquiry of this “complex case” will expose “a very big corruption”.