Delhi Cong issues ‘booklet’ of allegations against Arvind Kejriwal

Hoping to make a comeback in Delhi politics through municipal elections, state Congress today levelled a number of allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by issuing a booklet, even as it accused BJP of “misruling” civic bodies in the national capital. People are “fed up” of decade-long “misrule” of BJP in the three municipal corporations and two years of AAP government and want Congress back in power, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said.

Releasing a booklet ‘Kejriwal Ka Brashtachar, Mauj Kare Rishtedar’ (Corruption of Kejriwal, Relatives Enjoying) during the party’s block unit presidents’ convention, Maken said it gives a detailed account of “corruption indulged in by the close relatives of Kejriwal”.

Maken alleged that “Kejriwal had vowed to eradicate corruption, but is now mired in corruption himself”.

“People of Delhi are now fondly recalling the rule of Congress in Delhi as it was during its regime that Delhi made a giant leap on the development front,” he said, claiming that the party will return to power in the municipal corporations with a “huge” majority.

Maken also urged party workers to conduct door-to-door campaigns to “expose” the “corruption and misrule” of BJP and AAP.

All India Congress Committee general-secretary and in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko said the Congress will return to power in civic bodies.

“Congress’ journey back to power began in the municipal corporations’ by-elections in May last year when Congress candidates won five of the 13 wards that went to polls and obtained 30 per cent votes,” Chacko added.