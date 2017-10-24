Delhi Confidential: Wrong Panel

Roopa Ganguly Roopa Ganguly

Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly on Monday walked into and sat for a while in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, mistaking it for a meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce. She apologised when she realised her mistake but committee chairman Derek O’Brien told her that any MP — even one who is not a member of the panel — can sit during the deliberations. Ganguly, however, left in search of the right committee.

Substantial Rank

Dineshwar Sharma, the special representative to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, has been given the rank of Cabinet Secretary. Although it is well short of the rank of a minister, it is still a substantial rank assigned to a retired IPS officer given the fact that the Cabinet Secretary position has been an exclusive domain of IAS officers. Incidentally, the NDA-I government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also granted Cabinet Secretary rank to its Kashmir interlocutor, N N Vohra, who is now the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir.

Taste Of India

At a time when business is not exactly looking up, Indian Railways got a proposal from a potentially huge customer out of the blue — of all places on Twitter. On Monday, Amul Cooperative tweeted to @RailminIndia, the Railways Ministry’ official Twitter handle, that it would like to explore the opportunity of using refrigerated parcel vans to send its butter across India. Interestingly, the message went unanswered for four hours because it did not contain any of the usual catchwords of a customer complaint to get flagged in the railways system monitoring social media. When officials did realise finally, they replied: “IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of India to every Indian.” Soon the tweet started gaining traction. In Railway Board, officials have started the process to formally reach out to Amul now.

#GabbarSinghTax

The Congress’s social media team ensured that #GabbarSinghTax remained a top trend on Twitter on Monday. While addressing a public meeting in Gujarat, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi today called GST the “Gabbar Singh Tax”. Taking the Gabbar line a step further, Congress’s official Twitter handle, @INCIndia, started following the Twitter handle @GabbbarSingh, run by a “marketer with an MNC”.

