Delhi confidential: Working Weekends

CHIEF JUSTICE of India J S Khehar has been routinely turning down requests for attending seminars and events during weekends — both in Delhi and outside. The reason is that the CJI, who has a short tenure, also comes to his office in the Supreme Court almost every Saturday to attend to important administrative work. In fact, many high court Chief Justices and other members of the higher judiciary, who seek appointment from his office for weekends, are now asked if it would be feasible for them to see him in the Supreme Court.

Keeping Out

LEADERS OF Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, both NDA allies from Bihar, have not campaigned for the BJP as yet in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls although four phases of polls are over. While Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, whose name was included in the BJP list of star campaigners, has said that he is not physically fit to go for the gruelling campaign, another minister, Upendra Kushwaha, was not approached to campaign. Both parties had earlier decided to contest the elections in the state but were later persuaded by the BJP brass not to do so. Sources in Paswan’s LJP say that he was unhappy that his demand for some seats in UP was not accepted by the BJP. Kushwaha’s party was taken by surprise on not being involved in campaigning as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally asked him not to fight elections in UP to avoid division of NDA votes.

Driver’s Seat

IT IS not every day that an Indian diplomat is seen driving a bus. That’s what Indian Ambassador to Sweden Monica Kapil Mohta apparently did in Sweden. She had gone to visit a tech expo, where Volvo had electric buses to be test-driven. She immediately took the driver’s seat, and reportedly drove the bus for some distance, earning an applause from locals.