Delhi confidential: Word Play

NITI AAYOG member Bibek Debroy took to Twitter to air his views on Thursday’s developments in the controversy related to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. But the manner in which he communicated — through a short poem — was interesting. “Assaulting a minister, beating the crew,/ Is the new Cordon Bleu./ Watch and wait/ There is more on the plate,/ This is just a prevue,” the economist tweeted.

Some Relief

RAVINDRA GAIKWAD may be drawing flak for his assault of an Air India employee, but on Thursday he himself was surprised at the attention he received from some youngsters visiting Parliament House. When the Shiv Sena MP came out of Parliament House after the ruckus by his party in the Lok Sabha, this group of youngsters wanted to take selfies with him. Amidst the rush for selfies, one of them, who claimed to be a youth leader from Bihar, assured him, “Don’t worry sir. The media is trying to tarnish your image. Everything will be alright.” A visibly elated Gaikwad told him he was “not one of those who gets scared” by whatever is happening.

Friendly Jibes

IN THE middle of a serious GST discussion, the Rajya Sabha found itself confused for a while about whether or not it was NCP MP Praful Patel’s birthday on Thursday. Sitaram Yechury’s light-hearted comment that he would let Patel speak first as it was the latter’s birthday led to so much confusion. Eventually Deputy Chairman P J Kurien had to ask, “Is it your birthday or not?” Patel replied in the negative but not before Yechury had taken yet another jibe at him for sitting with Independent MP Subhash Chandra.

Backing Farmers

NORMALLY, BANKERS frown upon freebies being offered, especially in terms of loan waivers, to any section of society. But in the case of farmers, this isn’t the case. The All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) on Thursday supported the demand of the farmers in many parts of the country for waiver of farm loan in view of drought-like conditions. It also wants relief to be given to small and marginal farmers affected by drought and other natural calamities who have repaid their loans “with great difficulty”. Not only this, the AIBOC wants mandatory insurance of crops, suggesting that the insurance premium should be paid by the respective state governments.

