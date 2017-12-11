Delhi confidential: Winds of change

The integration process will be complete in six months and a three-member team has to be set-up within the ministry to sort out all the problems that may arise. The integration process will be complete in six months and a three-member team has to be set-up within the ministry to sort out all the problems that may arise.

A major churn is happening in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry headed by Smriti Irani. A fortnight ago, the ministry made two dozen transfers of senior Indian Information Service officers, posting them to different parts of the country and causing unhappiness among many. Now the ministry has ordered integrating its three media units — Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, Song and Drama Division and Directorate of Field Publicity — to create a single Bureau of Outreach and Communication with a unified command. The three have been independent units under the ministry since 1960. The integration process will be complete in six months and a three-member team has to be set-up within the ministry to sort out all the problems that may arise.

Teething troubles

The HRD Ministry is in the process of setting up the National Testing Service, an agency to conduct all entrance tests for higher education. The government is aiming to make it operational by 2018. The start, however, has hit a bump. The ministry wanted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to use its experience of conducting large entrance tests such as the JEE (Main) and NEET to run the body initially for a bit and handhold it through teething troubles. The CBSE has turned down the government’s request on account of being overburdened with work. This means that either ministry officials will have to run the show or hire a new team before the body is established.

House date

For the first time since 2007, Parliament will not be in session on December 13, the date when Parliament was attacked and 14 people, mostly from the security forces, were killed. When Parliament is in session, the remembrance ceremony happens with a lot of ardour. This time, with the Gujarat elections on and the session yet to start, it may be a low key affair — something Parliament staff are not entirely happy about.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App