Delhi Confidential: Winding Up

Yogi Adityanath was one of the speakers at an event hosted by the Ashok Singhal Foundation, a trust started by the RSS veteran’s family in Delhi. However, the UP CM’s arrival was delayed. After taking part in the BJP rally in Kerala, Adityanath had gone to Mysuru, then Delhi, Hisar and Rohtak before finally returning to Delhi. With Adityanath still absent, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat — the last speaker — was asked to deliver his speech. Just as he was winding up, Adityanath walked in, prompting Bhagwat to say, “I was asked to speak until Adityanath arrived… now that he is here, I will finish.” Adityanath started by saying that it was not fit to speak after the RSS Sarsanghchalak. He announced that his government had organised funding to set up a Vedic research institute named after Singhal in Varanasi.

Home Truths

Addressing a ministry gathering to mark World Habitat Day, where quite a few diplomats were in attendance, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri spoke of how owning a house means so much more to Indians than to many in the developed world. He recalled how his parents were rendered homeless in the wake of Partition, came to India as refugees from Pakistan and were forced to stay in camps. From his experience, he said, he understood the value of having a home to call one’s own.

Tumultuous Term

After a tumultuous term that included a brave battle with a serious ailment and open disagreements on policy issues with Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, Lalitha Kumaramangalam’s term as chairperson of the National Commission for Women ended last week. There has been no word on her replacement yet. NCW member Rekha Sharma has been given additional charge as acting chairperson.

Draft Delay

The SP national convention in Agra that elected Akhilesh Yadav as party chief for the next five years also adopted a political and economic resolution. The resolution was not distributed to the participants, ostensibly because some changes had to be made in the draft. But the real reason was that though the changes were made the previous day, the party could not get copies printed for circulation at the meet on Thursday.

