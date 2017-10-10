Delhi confidential: Will Be? Or Not Be?

AICC VP Rahul Gandhi. AICC VP Rahul Gandhi.

The suspense continues over when the Congress will come out with its schedule for the election of AICC president, sparking speculation that the organisational election process will spill over into November. The party’s central election authority had planned to complete the process by October 31 but it is yet to draw up the poll schedule. The head of the election authority, Mullappally Ramachandran, met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and discussed the issue. Ramachandran, Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister, could not meet Sonia last week since she was in Goa on a private visit. Sources in the election authority say they will formally hand over the schedule to Sonia in a week or so. The Congress Working Committee will have to clear the schedule before it is announced.

Roll Call For Polls

The Congress may be treading cautiously on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion for holding simultaneous elections to Parliament and state Assemblies, but not everyone in the party seems averse to the idea. One influential AICC general secretary believes political parties have today become mere electoral machines, as elections take place every year. He agrees with Modi — that recurring elections are a drain on the exchequer and resources, and a distraction from governance. The Congress had in the past argued that those advocating all elections to be held in one go have no faith in the democratic process of the country. It is another matter that the party last week said it is ready for early elections after the Election Commission said it will be logistically capable of holding simultaneous polls to state assemblies and Lok Sabha by September next year.

Offices Galore

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will cut the ribbon for the second NIA premises in six months. The agency was allotted land in CGO Complex in Delhi, and the work was completed in less than two years. Interestingly, Singh had laid the foundation stone when the constructions for NIA headquarters began. In April, Singh had inaugurated the NIA office and residential complex in Lucknow. Earlier this year, the counter-terror agency was also granted clearances to open field offices in Jammu and Raipur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App