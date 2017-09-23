Delhi Confidential: Virtue Of Hindi

Harsh Vardhan Harsh Vardhan

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan was a satisfied man on Friday, after the Sashastra Seema Bal organised a seminar in which much of the inaugural session was conducted in Hindi. “In 95 percent of functions I attend as minister (he was earlier the Health minister), the functions are in English. Not that it is a sin to speak English, but it creates a satvik vatavaran (virtuous environment) when the function is conducted in the rashtra bhasha,” he said.

Long Connection

When the Indian embassy in Jakarta celebrated the 90th anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s visit to Indonesia this week, it called a group of Indian historians and academics from Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan, West Bengal, and Tagore Research Institute in Kolkata. The choice of the delegation’s leader, however, left many surprised: former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”. The reason given out was quite interesting: Tagore had written parts of ‘Gitanjali’ during his visits to the picturesque Uttarakhand. Pokhriyal is a BJP MP from Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

Note On Interrogation

Earlier this month, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths probing a case of money laundering against Lalu Prasad were saddled with a peculiar problem. One of the accused in the case, Sarla Gupta, wife of former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta, refused to be interrogated at the agency’s intelligence unit at Jamnagar House because it does not have a separate washroom for women. She said that if ED sleuths were insistent on the venue, she would have to excuse herself every half-an-hour to go home and use the washroom. Since that could not be allowed, the ED had to shift the interrogation venue to its headquarters at Khan Market.

Once Bitten Twice Shy

During the flood relief operations in Uttar Pradesh, state Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma wanted to ensure that packets distributed in the area he visited had all the stuff listed by the government. He even made the staff pick random packets to check – he himself opened a few to check. Sharma’s aides admitted that they were nervous since he was doing the checks in front of the public and the media, and there could be bad publicity if the packets did not carry all the items. The minister was lucky, as all packets he opened were complete. Officials seem to be extra-careful after the recent farm loan waiver gaffe embarrassed the government. BJP leaders, though, claimed that the goof-up in the loan waiver — that some farmers received certificates for less than Re 1 — was due to the “digitalisation process, under which extra care was taken to be transparent”.

