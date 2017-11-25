Delhi confidential: Unusual meeting

Krishna Gopal has served as an RSS pracharak to deepen the RSS’s footprint in the region for many years, virtually laying the foundation for the BJP’s political inroads now. Krishna Gopal has served as an RSS pracharak to deepen the RSS’s footprint in the region for many years, virtually laying the foundation for the BJP’s political inroads now.

It is not common to see RSS leaders engaged in panel discussions with members of the BJP in public. So it was a one-of-a-kind panel discussion where RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal, who is the RSS point person for the BJP, engaged in a panel discussion with two BJP leaders — Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma — in New Delhi. The occasion was the launch of a book, The Last Battle of Saraighat by Rajat Sethi and Shubhrastha, that is about the BJP’s rise in Northeast India. While Sarma and Singh are from the region, Krishna Gopal has served as an RSS pracharak to deepen the RSS’s footprint in the region for many years, virtually laying the foundation for the BJP’s political inroads now.

One law, two sides

Arguments presented by senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal regarding reservations in an earlier case were cited by the BJP to counter the Patidar quota demand and Sibal’s advocacy of it. Sibal has been basking in the success for having managed to impress upon Patidar leader Hardik Patel how the community’s reservation demand can be met despite the ceiling of 50 per cent on reservations. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel cited Sibal’s arguments in an earlier case in the Supreme Court when he had leaned heavily on an Indira Sawhney judgment that put 50 per cent ceiling on quotas to argue his case. Nitin Patel cited Sibal’s own arguments to counter the Congress leader’s interpretation of the law to woo Patidars.

Mallya jab

Challenging Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as special director in the CBI, advocate Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court on Friday that Vijay Mallya had filed an affidavit through a professor that he didn’t want to return to India as he feared he will face an unfair investigation by the CBI. This drew a retort from Attorney-General K K Venugopal who said: “The beneficiary of the petition appears to be Vijay Mallya. Sitting in London, he is using this appointment. Who is giving him info?” He then added in lighter vein: “I don’t want to say if Mallya is behind it (the petition) or not”.

