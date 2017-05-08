Delhi Confidential: Unknown Factor

Unknown Factor

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vijay Goel has become the new favourite for National Day receptions organised by embassies and high commissions in the capital. With ministers in the External Affairs Ministry either travelling or busy, Goel is being deputed by the government to attend these events. Except, most diplomats don’t know him well, so they ask around about his portfolio and what he does — since Indian sports is run by federations and associations and powerful bodies like the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Review Washout

Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati is said to be disappointed with the West Bengal government. She feels the state government is not giving enough attention to the Ganga cleaning programme. Bharati was particularly irritated when none of the senior state government officials turned up for a meeting she had convened in Kolkata last month to review progress on the Namami Gange programme. After returning from Kolkata, she wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exploring the option of a meeting. Banerjee responded two days ago, suggesting a possible date later this month. It is not clear whether the meeting will happen at the official level or the two leaders will also join in.

In Remembrance

In a rare gesture, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien changed his display picture on Twitter to that of recently deceased model Sonika Chauhan. Sonika, 27, died in a car crash. In an emotional blog, O’Brien, who is friends with her parents, wrote about how, like his own daughter, Sonika was a “Chindu” — born to Christian and Hindu parents — and how the place of worship in her house was a reflection of India’s diversity.

Discretion at the Door

In a recent meeting to review the status of registration of childcare institutions, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi came up with an idea to ensure anonymity for those who want to discreetly leave babies in adoption centres and orphanages. Maneka asked her officials to issue orders to every state government that such homes should mandatorily keep a cradle right outside their door.

