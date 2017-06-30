Delhi confidential: Unable To Impress

Soon after the Congress decided to skip the event, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad called up former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to impress upon him not to attend the event. Soon after the Congress decided to skip the event, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad called up former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to impress upon him not to attend the event.

The Congress’s decision to delay announcing whether the party will attend the GST rollout event at the special midnight session of Parliament has not gone down well with the JDS. Soon after the Congress decided to skip the event, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad called up former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to impress upon him not to attend the event. He told Gowda that he should do it for the sake of larger Opposition unity. Invited by the government to sit on the dais as a former Prime Minister, Gowda will attend the event.

Lessons On Tour

With MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay likely to move to the Prime Minister’s Office as joint secretary, his successor Ravish Kumar, currently India’s consul general in Frankfurt, is learning the job on foreign trips. He went to Washington DC during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, and is expected to be part of the PM’s entourage in forthcoming visits to Israel and Germany, to learn the tricks of the trade.

Farewell Lunch

On her last day in office on Thursday, outgoing Housing Secretary Nandita Chatterjee surprised 28 officials in her ministry by hosting her own farewell lunch at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute. The officials were pleased as it was a departure from the usual practice, when they are made to chip in for farewell parties.

The farewell of former UD Secretary Madhusudan Prasad had created much heartburn among officials, as an internal circular was issued, asking them to shell out a generous amount. On Friday, minister M Venkaiah Naidu will host a breakfast meet at his residence for all three of his outgoing Secretaries: besides Chatterjee, UD Secretary Rajiv Gauba and I&B Secretary Ajay Mittal, transferred to Home and Department of Personnel & Training, respectively.

