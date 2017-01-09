Delhi Confidential: Two Seats?

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat

AS THE Congress begins the exercise of selecting candidates for Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the talk in the party is that Chief Minister Harish Rawat is keen to contest from two seats — one from Kumaon and another from Garhwal region. Rawat, who is from the Kumaon region, may be thinking of countering the grievance in Garhwal that the region has been neglected under his rule. There are two opinions in the party. One section believes the Chief Minister contesting from two seats will create a negative perception that he is not confident of winning. Another section believes in a small state like Uttarakhand with 70 assembly seats, nobody should contest from two seats.

A for ATM

AT A time when the BJP is looking for ways to popularise the government’s demonetisation move, Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay has come up with a primer titled “Cyber Pathshala” in which alphabets have been related to popular terms related to demonetisation. The book, which will be released by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday at the World Book Fair, teaches A for ATM, B for BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money app launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week), C for Cashless, D for Demonetisation and H for Honest Money. It describes demonetisation as a government move to get rid of dishonest money. It describes honest money as “money earned by honest means, hard work and after paying taxes”.

All Ears

FORMER PM Manmohan Singh enjoys popularity in Punjab. And his words and views are taken seriously when it comes to economy, policy and governance issues. No wonder state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh wants him to endorse the party’s manifesto for the Punjab polls. Manmohan Singh will release the manifesto at a function on Monday and all eyes will on him to see whether he launches yet another attack on the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation.

The Kishor-factor

WITHOUT MAKING much impact on the Congress’s prospects in UP politics, political strategist Prashant Kishor has now surfaced in Uttarakhand. He made his debut with PCC chief Kishore Upadhyaya on Saturday in Dehradun, and his mention evoked some laughter during a press meet of CM Harish Rawat Sunday. A journalist reminded Rawat about his tussle with Upadhyaya and that two “Kishors” might make things just more difficult for him. “Jis or Kishor, main us or (I am on the side of Kishor)” Rawat quipped. “Old men need Chyavanprash,” he said, underlining that “kishor (youth) would act as Chyavanprash for him”.