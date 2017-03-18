Delhi Confidential: TV Talk

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

With cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who took oath as a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government on Thursday, indicating that he would continue to be associated with his TV comedy show, the Congress leadership is trying to find a way to stop him. The politician joined the Congress just before the elections and the party leadership doesn’t want him to appear non-serious. A senior Congress leader, who played a big role in getting Sidhu into the party, is expected to talk to him on the issue.

Tweet Time

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, CEO of Rajya Sabha TV and OSD to Vice-President Hamid Ansari, on Friday promptly posted a denial on Twitter after a news portal put out a brief item speculating that he was set to be media adviser to new Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. However, he deleted his tweet within minutes, without any explanation.

Batting For Democracy

Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been on an overdrive in responding to congratulatory tweets since winning the elections in UP. Both Modi and Shah have been thanking twitterati individually, including common people, BJP leaders and celebrities. Though many people tagged both Modi and Shah in their tweets, the two politicians responded separately to former cricketer Ravi Shastri’s tweet calling the BJP’s victory in UP a Tracer Bullet. Shah said it was the singles of the cadre that helped them. Modi responded, invoking Shastri’s commentary style, “UP polls did not quite go down the wire. But, at the end of the day democracy is indeed the real winner! :)”

