Delhi Confidential: Treatment Time

After a gruelling Punjab election campaign, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal is going for a two-week vipassana course in Bengaluru. It transpires even Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is going abroad for treatment. It is learnt that Badal is going to the US later this week and will be accompanied by a renowned cardiac surgeon.

Flight To Safety

On way to Delhi to attend Parliament session from Bhopal, BJP MPs Prabhat Jha, Laxmi Narayan Yadav and Nandkumar Chouhan on Monday found themselves in Jaipur initially. The Bhopal-Delhi Air India flight they were travelling in landed under emergency conditions in Jaipur. Jha said the pilot announced that the flight could not land in Delhi due to poor visibility. But after reaching Jaipur safely, the passengers were told that the plane had a fuel leakage and that the pilot did not reveal it to ensure that passengers do not panic.

All For Elections

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his two junior ministers — Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir — will give the annual event at the NSG on February 8 and 9 a miss. The elite counter-terror agency has invited MoS (I&B) Rajyavardhan Rathore for the inauguration ceremony and MoS (External Affairs) M J Akbar for a lecture on the second day. With electioneering on in three states, including Uttar Pradesh, Singh has been busy campaigning while his deputies are holding fort in Delhi.

Fighting For Funds

The HRD Ministry is worried over the IMPRINT programme not shaping up as envisioned. The government-funded programme was launched with much fanfare by the President and Prime Minister last year. Aimed at kick-starting technological innovation, the programme is suffering due to dilly-dallying by ministries over their financial commitment. Only half of the 200-odd research proposals identified by the HRD Ministry have found funding from other ministries. Today, a meeting was held between representatives of the HRD and 20 other ministries to thrash out outstanding issues.

Poll Duty Beckons

Election duties have certainly got the better of Health Minister J P Nadda, who postponed one function in Delhi on Saturday and stayed away from another in Bengaluru on Sunday, as he had other engagements in poll-bound Uttarakhand. The launch of the fourth phase of Mission Indradhanush was postponed and it was left to junior minister Faggan Singh Kulaste to do the honours at the launch of the measles rubella vaccine campaign.