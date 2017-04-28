Delhi Confidential: To stay or not

To Stay Or Not

When Ajay Maken announced he was resigning as Delhi Congress chief following the MCD poll rout, many Congressmen laughed it off. State Congress presidents and AICC general secretaries in-charge of states routinely resign after electoral defeats, and are invariably asked to continue. Sanjay Nirupam and Raj Babbar had announced their resignations after the Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh setbacks, so did AICC general secretary B K Hariprasad after the Odisha civil poll defeat. All of them were asked to continue.

However, Maken and AICC in-charge P C Chacko are sticking to their resignations as of now. They conveyed their decision to Rahul Gandhi during a meeting on Thursday. They also raised the issue of infighting in the party, saying they wanted to avoid these conflicts. Rahul told them to continue, saying the party’s performance was creditable since its vote share had jumped from 9 per cent to 21 per cent. The issue unresolved, Chacko and Maken will meet Rahul again on Monday.

On Track

Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) may be under fire from the Home Ministry for alleged violation of FCRA norms, but it still seems to enjoy the trust of some other ministries. On Wednesday, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu posted a picture on social media of his meeting with PHFI president Dr K Srinath Reddy. The two met to discuss health programmes in partnership with Railway health services.

Forming The Front

The latest in the continuing efforts to bring all non-BJP parties together is an idea to launch a formal united Opposition front under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. It was suggested that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar take charge as convenor of the group. The idea has the backing of the JD(U), but there is no concrete proposal yet, nor has any discussion been held.

Some leaders also want Sonia, who has been holding one-on-one meetings with Opposition leaders over the last few days, to convene an all-party meeting to firm up plans for larger Opposition unity. They feel it would be easy for the Opposition to take a final decision on a common presidential nominee at this meeting.

Crowdsourcing Ideas

A Sushma Swaraj-led group of ministers, which is in charge of firming up the national policy for women before it is sent to the Cabinet for approval, has come up with a new suggestion. The GoM has said that outside-the-box ideas should be included in the policy through crowdsourcing. Accordingly, the Women and Child Development Ministry is all set to invite ideas from people through its social media platforms.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now