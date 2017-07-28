Delhi Confidential: The Scare

Misa Bharti Misa Bharti

Misa Bharti’s husband Shailesh Kumar was being questioned by Enforcement Directorate sleuths in connection with a money laundering case the other day when television news channels suddenly started flashing that he had been arrested. Bharti, who was sitting in another room, rushed in to tell her husband who in turn informed the investigating officer that he had been arrested. The officer assured Kumar that the information was wrong because it was he, the investigating officer, who has powers to arrest an accused in the case he is investigating. Kumar apparently was not convinced. “You don’t know. I have been arrested,” he is said to have remarked.

Angry Mail

A curious tussle is brewing between Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the Agriculture Ministry over the government’s intervention in a case pending before the Delhi High Court between Monsanto and its former sub-licencee Nuziveedu Seeds. Keen to submit the government’s representation, Mehta had prepared and sent an affidavit to the ministry, which, however, decided not to present it before the High Court. Mehta has now written an angry letter to the Agriculture Secretary, expressing “shock” and “astonishment”. The case, he believes, has “nation-wide ramification on the agriculture, farmers and on the entire population”.

Another One

Vice-Presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu, known for his love for acronyms, didn’t let go of a chance to coin one on late A P J Abdul Kalam. Naidu was at Pei Karumbu near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu where the Prime Minister was inaugurating a memorial dedicated to the former President. Naidu remarked that more than a scientist, Kalam was a saint in the way he lived, and spoke about how the former President was driven by the single-minded pursuit of the cause of the country and its people. To elaborate his point further, he summed up the meaning of APJ Abdul Kalam as ‘Anything is Possible Just with right Attitude and Karma’.

