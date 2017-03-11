Delhi confidential: The retort

Mallikarjun Kharge Mallikarjun Kharge

BJP MP R K Singh had an issue when Mallikarjun Kharge used the term Modi government. When Kharge repeatedly used the reference while raising the issue of LPG price hike in the Lok Sabha, Singh questioned it, saying it is the government of India. Kharge retorted: “Why is that you have a problem with it? He (Modi) keeps saying its my government. I have never heard him saying its BJP government.” Singh looked like he wanted to protest again, but could not find much support from the treasury benches. Kharge continued speaking, repeatedly using the same reference.

LTC Rules

The government is in the process of making Leave Travel Concession available to railway employees whose spouses are also government servants and are entitled to LTC. Current rules prohibit rail employees from getting LTC benefits even as a beneficiary of his spouse’s LTC entitlement because they get six free passes from the Railways per year. Now, a proposal doing the rounds is that if the spouse avails of LTC benefits once in four years, as is the norm, then the railway officer can also join in but there is a catch. In such a case, the railway officer will have to surrender the six free passes for that particular year. So railway employees are in a quandary over whether to support this proposal or reject it.

Anxious Moments

IT IS not even a player there but Trinamool Congress is looking at the UP assembly election results with some anxiety as speculation is rife about some defections to the BJP in West Bengal once the picture in the five polling states is clearer. Matters have reached such a state that party chief Mamata Banerjee reportedly talked in a party meeting about checking people’s phones to see who all are in touch with BJP leaders. There was also speculation about her trying to broker a post-poll understanding between SP and BSP in UP but that was denied by the party.