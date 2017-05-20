Delhi Confidential: The Question

WOULD THEY, wouldn’t they? With the three-year tenure of 15 law officers, including Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar, scheduled to end early next month, speculation is rife whether they would get an extension. At least one additional solicitor-general is not waiting for a decision. He has his mind made up to make an exit and, therefore, is declining all official briefs of late.

A House Divided

FACTIONALISM IN Rajasthan Congress is no news. The recent elevation of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot as general secretary in-charge of election-bound Gujarat has been read in different ways by these factions. While some believe he has been taken out of Rajasthan to give state Congress chief Sachin Pilot more freedom to work, the other view is that Gehlot was getting closer to Rahul Gandhi. The other day, Rahul met MLAs from Rajasthan, during which one MLA apparently mentioned Gehlot in the context of Rajasthan. It prompted the Congress vice-president to remark that the party expects people who have been given specific responsibilities to focus on the work assigned and bring results. Just to drive home his point, Rahul asked the MLAs whether they had clearly understood him.

Odd One Out

IT IS not easy for an author to find a place at the bookstall of Gorakhnath temple that have titles only on Hindu religion, mostly published by Geeta Press, Gorakhpur. The autobiography of Union Minister General V K Singh (Retd), Sahas aur Samkalp, is the only book that stands apart in the shelves of the bookstall of the temple whose chief priest is UP Chief Minister Adityanath. Staff at the counter seem to know little about the author though. He must have written something on the Gorakh Peeth in this book, they believe, as they explain the presence of Singh’s book amid titles such as Rashtra Sant Mahant Avaidyanath and Gorakh Mahima.

Staying Out

THE WEST Bengal government’s antagonistic relationship with the Centre is no secret. The state officials have in the past have been found to skip meetings called by different central ministries. The Union government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme is the latest to be caught in this tussle. Under this programme, two states with diverse cultural backgrounds are paired together to help people of each state learn about the culture and way of life of the other. West Bengal was paired with Rajasthan, but apparently Mamata Banerjee’s government has shown no interest in the programme till date. This means even Rajasthan hasn’t been able to participate yet.

