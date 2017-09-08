Delhi Confidential: The Chief Guest

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The names of the chief guest and other guests on the invitation cards to mark 10 years of the CSR arm of Delhi International Airport Limited has got many curious. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is the chief guest, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav is also among the prominent guests along with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his deputy Jayant Sinha and Union Minister Y S Chowdary. The invitation card bears the Skill India logo but does not mention the new Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among guests, although his predecessor Rajiv Pratap Rudy is among the prominent guests. The invitation may have been prepared after the reshuffle as it describes Rudy as an MP. One reason why Pradhan’s name is absent could be because he has to be in Odisha for the visit of BJP president Amit Shah on the day of the event. Construction major GMR holds majority share the Delhi International Airport Limited which is also celebrating 25 years of the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.

Court Humour

The daylong hearing on a PIL seeking electoral reforms saw a lighter moment in court when Supreme Court Justice J Chelameswar told Election Commission counsel Meenakshi Arora that in the 1970s domesticated animals were part of election symbols and that it will be a problem if it happened now. Arora broke into a laugh and said she understood that the judge was referring to the cow and calf symbol of the Congress (I).

Showcause For Tweet

CPI leader Ameer Haider Zaidi could not believe he got a showcause notice from his party over a tweet he had posted more than a month ago. In the tweet, Zaidi had supported RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, who was slapped with an FIR by the West Bengal police in mid-July. The CPI has asked Zaidi why he had tweeted in favour of a “Hindutva” leader. Zaidi told party leaders he has a “social bond” with Sinha and it goes beyond politics and ideology.

