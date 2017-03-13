Delhi Confidential: The Candidates

Captain Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh

ALTHOUGH he is expected to take oath as chief minister on March 16, Captain Amarinder Singh is already busy dealing with various pulls and pressures for ministerial berths and important government jobs. While it seems certain that senior advocate Atul Nanda is his choice for the coveted post of Advocate General, IAS officer K A P Sinha could be principal secretary to the CM. Sinha, incidentally, was private secretary to Amarinder’s wife Preneet Kaur when she was MoS, External Affairs, in UPA-2. Retired bureaucrats Suresh Kumar, PS to CM when Amarinder headed the government last time, and K R Lakhanpal are also tipped to get important assignments. While Amarinder is likely to persist with current DGP Suresh Arora, he is likely to replace Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal. Himmat Singh, who suffered a lot under the Badal regime for his perceived closeness to Amarinder, could be the next chief secretary.

Hints on CMs?

SOME BJP leaders have taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in his victory speech about lesser-known party MLAs who just got elected as a hint to his choice for the top posts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Talking about the party’s new MLAs, Modi said they could be “the faces one neither sees on television channels nor on pages of newspapers” and “they may not be so popular” but he assured the people that they would not let them down. They will learn new things and will do good for them, he promised. Knowing the PM’s habit of dropping hints in his speeches about decisions he would be taking soon, some in the party feel the chief ministerial choices in the states could be someone of low profile.

Mark Of Respect

HOME Minister Rajnath Singh cancelled Holi celebrations following the killing of 12 CRPF men in Sukma. On Saturday, Singh had visited Raipur to pay last respects to those killed in a Maoist attack. Also, NIA DG Sharad Kumar, who was to host a dinner for his colleagues a day before Holi, cancelled it at the last moment, expressing grief over the deaths.