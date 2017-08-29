Delhi confidential: The Bride Analogy

Arjun Ram Meghwal Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Finance, described the initial irritation over GST in a unique fashion. Addressing a real estate industry function, Meghwal equated compliance inconveniences under GST as that of compliance inconveniences a new bride in rural India faces in adjusting with her in-laws. While the attempt to draw parallels got many in the audience amused, it has left many others wondering whether the minister was giving legitimacy to patriarchal ‘compliance’ a new bride has to adhere to in the name of customs.

Change In The Air

New ITBP D-G R K Pachnanda is proving to be a mixed bag for the force’s personnel. A workaholic officer at the helm has meant that everyone has to put in more hours. Pachnanda reaches office at 8.30 am and leaves at 9 pm. But he has also ensured that long-standing promotions are cleared. In less than a month, he has cleared over 16,000 promotion s stuck for close to five years, and the tenure of two DGPs.

Letter War

A letter war has begun in JD(U) following Sharad Yadav’s rebellion against party chief Nitish Kumar. At least half-a-dozen letters have been issued by both sides in the last 15 days. The latest is Monday’s letter from suspended party general secretary Javed Raza, who hit back at general secretary K C Tyagi, reminding him that Nitish is in fact going against the party line. This is in reaction Tyagi’s letter two days ago saying that Yadav attending the RJD rally amounts to anti-party activities.

