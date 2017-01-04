Delhi confidential: Textile tips

Maneka Gandhi. Maneka Gandhi.

Textile Tips

WOMEN AND Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, who likes to visit arts and crafts exhibitions in her spare time, is learnt to have given a few ideas on the matter to her Cabinet colleague Smriti Irani. In a letter to Irani, Maneka has listed the two initiatives that she thinks the Ministry of Textiles could take up immediately. The first is a textiles museum to showcase the 50,000 varieties of textiles in the country. Maneka has also suggested that the ministry should think of starting a college to promote and teach 1,800 different kinds of stitches. Irani is yet to respond.

Questions Over Exit

CHAMU KRISHNA Shastry, Sanskrit scholar and organising secretary of the RSS-affiliated Samskrit Bharti, has resigned as adviser to the HRD Ministry. He was engaged as a consultant on honorary basis in 2014 by the previous HRD Minister, Smriti Irani. The appointment attracted a lot of attention as he was seen as the RSS representative in the ministry. While the reasons for his resignation are unclear, the decision has come amid complaints of favoritism against him. Sources close to Shastry say that it is a personal decision as he has bigger plans for promotion of Sanskrit, and deny that it has anything to do with the complaints received by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

No Phones Please

AFTER CABINET meetings, ministers and secretaries have now been asked not to carry their cellphones at meetings of the Group of Secretaries. The Cabinet Secretariat sent a missive to secretaries of various departments, asking them not to carry their cellphones at the meeting of ministers and secretaries of agriculture and allied sectors on Tuesday. As many as 10 Groups of Secretaries were formed by the government last October, with the focus on agriculture, energy and transport sectors. The PM will hold a meeting of all the groups in the next few days, before the Budget Session begins on January 31.

Poll App

EVEN AS the Election Commission is getting ready to announce the dates for polls in five states, an EC app is on the anvil. Punjab-based IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, the brain behind the recently launched Swachh Bharat Google toilet locator, has been given the task of putting together the EC’s official app. It will draw on the best features of the currently available election-related apps to create a consolidated online interface for everyone — from political parties and candidates to voters.