Delhi Confidential: Teething Trouble

Within a fortnight of his induction in the government as Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey has drawn the ire of one of his party colleagues. BJP MP from Godda (Jharkhand) Nishikant Dubey has publicly objected to Choubey’s remarks that it was due to the latter’s efforts as Bihar health minister that an AIIMS would be in place in Deoghar (in Godda Lok Sabha constituency). Since the Union minister was Bihar health minister during the UPA regime, Dubey’s argument is that Choubey’s remarks amount to giving credit to the UPA government and denying credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting an AIIMS to Deoghar.

New Entries

With both Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya resigning from their respective Lok Sabha seats, the BJP has begun discussions on the party candidates for Gorakhpur and Phulpur (Allahabad). Sources said the leadership will consider the opinion of the local unit for picking the Allahabad candidate as the party has a list of six aspirants for the seat. For Gorakhpur, the seat vacated by Adityanath, all matters would depend on the CM. The party knows that only a candidate who has Adityanath’s full support can win the seat, sources said.

Image Makeover

The RPF has been finding itself at the wrong end of the stick on social media, with an engineer falling off a train and dying after being allegedly chased by RPF squad for ticketless travel. Videos have also emerged purportedly showing RPF staff extracting ‘fines’ from ‘ticketless travellers’. The force has now decided to act. DG RPF Dharmendra Kumar in an internal order has prohibited RPF personnel from conducted ticket checks as it is not the mandate of RPF. Also, chasing passengers can create panic and lead to an untoward incident, his order states.

