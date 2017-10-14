Delhi confidential: Sweet Interlude

M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI) M Venkaiah Naidu (PTI)

Sweet Interlude

After delivering his terse advice to avoid controversies at the 48th Conference of Governors, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu hosted a high tea at his residence for the Governors. He served them sweet delicacies from his native Andhra Pradesh, and walked around each table to personally explain the nuances of Telugu sweets. One of the guests mistook Pootha Reku (paper sweet) for tissue paper before its uniqueness was explained to him by the Vice-President.

Raising Eyebrows

What stood out at the release of former President Pranab Mukherjee’s book The Coalition Years was the absence of any leader from the BJP or the ruling coalition and representatives of the government. Although many Congress leaders too did not turn up, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi were present. The only other Congress leaders present were Partap Singh Bajwa, C R Kesavan, AICC secretary K Jayakumar and Nadeem Javed. The event, however, was a show of strength for the Opposition with Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav, Kanimozhi, A S Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja in attendance. What raised the eyebrows was the absence of leaders of UPA partners, NCP and RJD, at the function.

Sending A Signal

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav used former President Pranab Mukherjee’s book launch to send a signal about himself. In his brief remarks, Akhilesh said it was likely that most of those present have had experience in engaging with Mulayam Singh Yadav. With top Congress and opposition leaders present, Akhilesh disarmingly reminded them that he was the new boss in the SP to deal with for any future coalition.

