Delhi confidential: Surprise Praise

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while speaking at an event to release RSS leader Indresh Kumar’s book, surprised the audience by showering praise on Subramanian Swamy. According to Singh, Swamy is a god-gifted person and has been a hero to him. Swamy, he said, was now not just a star, but a superstar. There was no subject Swamy did not have expertise in, Singh said. The minister said that during Emergency, Swamy had gone to Parliament as Sherlock Homes to sign the register. He also wanted his name to be added if a book is written on the lines of Swami and Friends by R K Narayan.

The Jaitley Touch

Among the two men who moderated Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with students in the University of California, Berkeley, was Harsh Shah. While Congress leaders praised Rahul’s interview, they were perhaps unaware of one detail about the question-and-answer session. The investment professional had done an internship with the Office of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley two years ago. The three-month internship was between June and August 2015.

Mukul Meeting

Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, triggering speculation about his next move. The party recently removed Mukul from some parliamentary committees and there is a buzz about his flirtation with the BJP. Party chief Mamata Banerjee recently told a meeting of MPs in Kolkata that whoever felt like it was free to join the BJP. Sources in the Trinamool Congress claimed that Mukul’s call had nothing to do with the party.

