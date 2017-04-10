Delhi Confidential: Sticking On

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

WITH RUMOURS about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s future floating again, the former MoS for External Affairs clarified on Twitter that he is not joining the saffron brigade. Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, said he has spoken in favour of a pluralist India, and it does not match BJP’s ideology. It may be noted that one of his senior colleagues, former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna, who was with the Congress for three decades, joined the BJP recently.

Posting of Choice

BEING A close aide to the External Affairs Minister has its perks. One gets plum postings, as is usually the norm. So, when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s office director, Vipul, had to choose his posting, he got what he wanted. Last week, he went to Dubai and joined as India’s Consul General. He was warmly welcomed by the Indian Ambassador in UAE, Navdeep Suri.

Some Movement

WITH the Centre indicating to the Supreme Court that it will process names for appointment to higher judiciary without waiting for the Memorandum of Procedure to be finalised, there is movement in many high courts to send names for appointment to the bench. Last week, for example, the collegium of the Bombay High Court recommended just one name for elevation to the bench. Many other high court collegiums are also expected to send names soon.

IPL Cheer

Indian diplomats were rejoicing at the success of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan in the IPL on Sunday. The Afghans have been tweeting about the leg spinner, who has become a leading wicket-taker in the first few days of IPL. Among those celebrating his success was MEA’s secretary (economic relations) Amar Sinha, who has been India’s ambassador to Afghanistan and a vocal supporter of Afghanistan’s participation in the IPL.

