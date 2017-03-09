Delhi Confidential: Standing Up

Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice Dipak Misra at a seminar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Anil Sharma) Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice Dipak Misra at a seminar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Anil Sharma)

Addressing a seminar on gender sensitisation on International Women’s Day, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar let out a domestic tale. “Like everyone else, I and my wife also have quarrels. And whenever we are fighting, she stands on the bed and says ‘now we are eyeball to eyeball’,” he said.

Special Gesture

She may have been away in Varanasi on election duty for several weeks now, but MoS Health Anupriya Patel ensured that all women officers above the rank of director in the ministry felt special on Women’s Day. Each received a bouquet of roses from the minister. Patel’s office also called up all of them on Wednesday to wish them. The surprise gesture earned Patel a lot of goodwill — she has a reputation of not mincing words in meetings with officials. I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu also did the same, inviting all women employees for a cup of tea.

Yoga Push

Like every year, this time too the government has some ideas to promote yoga and celebrate Yoga Day on June 21. The Prime Minister’s Office has already held one brainstorming session this month with representatives of all ministries. The PMO recently circulated the decisions made at this meeting among all concerned departments for action. One suggestion on this list stands apart. Apart from instituting an award to felicitate people who have contributed to yoga in India and abroad and encouraging IITs and IIMs to take up yoga as one of its extra-curricular activities, the PMO has asked the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry to promote yoga through the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The minutes of the meeting, which were sent to all participating ministries, has got officers wondering how the Sports Ministry will achieve this feat.

RSS Meet

With elections to its central body due next year, the RSS will hold its yearly Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Coimbatore later this month. To be attended by all top Pracharaks, the Sabha will pass its yearly resolutions, expected to be on issues like violence against RSS members in Kerala and “growing fundamentalism” in West Bengal. This will be the last Pratinidhi Sabha of the current office-bearers before they hold elections next March in Nagpur for top posts, including Sarkaryavah (general secretary) and Sahsarkaryavah (joint general secretary) — except that of Sarsanghchalak (president), who does not have a fixed tenure.

The Search

The HRD Ministry has initiated the process to find IGNOU’s next vice-chancellor even as the incumbent continues to remain on forced leave. The President hasn’t yet given his opinion on the inquiry report submitted by the ministry against Professor M Aslam. His term ends in a few months. The university has forwarded names of two candidates as its recommendation for the job. A source said former UGC chairperson Hari Gautam is one of the two candidates. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar is yet to add his recommendation to this list and forward the panel to the President.