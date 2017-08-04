Delhi confidential: Special Spread

Sumitra Mahajan (File) Sumitra Mahajan (File)

The proceedings of the two Houses of Parliament may be full of conflict and bluster between rival formations, but there is no dearth of bonhomie on the sidelines. For instance, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan invited four newly-married members and their spouses to a special dinner at her residence on Thursday. The invitees were Shrikant Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu of TDP, Tej Pratap Singh of SP and Dushyant Chautala of INLD. She expanded the list to include under-40 MPs as well. On offer was not just a lavish spread of the Malwa (region of Madhya Pradesh which Mahajan represented), but also gifts and mementos.

Stumped

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mamtaz Sanghamita was left speechless by Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati’s reply in the House on Thursday. When Sanghamita asked Bharati if there was any plan for dredging and desilting Damodar valley, the minister said plans were afoot. However, she added that bureaucrats in West Bengal never responded to her ministry’s letters, never appeared for meetings, and had to be chased for utilisation certificates. She joked that in the federal structure “the Centre also has some importance”, and that Sanghamita should convey that to the state.

Cloud On Merger

NITI Aayog’s suggestion to merge autonomous bodies promoting languages such as Urdu, Sindhi and Tamil will, in all probability, be junked. Media reports on the Aayog’s draft report first whipped up a storm in Tamil Nadu, where the Opposition asked the government to protect the autonomy of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT). The proposal was then opposed by the HRD Ministry, which funds such autonomous institutions including CICT and National Council for Promotion of Urdu.

In what could be the proverbial last nail in the coffin for the idea, the CICT, which is chaired by Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami, held a meeting of its board last month and unanimously passed a resolution to oppose any attempt to merge the council with the Central Institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App