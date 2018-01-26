Delhi confidential: Sixth Row Seat

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

FROM FIRST row to fourth and then sixth. The Congress is upset and baffled by the allocation of seat to its president Rahul Gandhi at Friday’s Republic Day parade. Party leaders first claimed Rahul was allocated fourth row seat at the event and argued it was a break from the past. They argued Congress presidents were always given a front row seat in the past. As the news was leaked to the media, party leaders learnt he has been shifted to the sixth row. Party leaders said Rahul would still go to the Republic Day event and occupy whichever seat is allotted to him.

A Reminder

AS THE Election Commission of India held its National Voters’ Day celebrations on Thursday, its theme for the year was ‘Accessible Elections’ aimed at making polls more accessible for persons with disabilities. The event saw awards being handed out by President Ram Nath Kovind and CEC O P Rawat for best electoral practices. Disability rights activists, present at the venue, took to social media to point out the irony of how “Accessible Elections” was being observed at the disabled unfriendly Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment. They posted pictures to show how the place did not have basic ramps anywhere, including at the entrance, the auditorium, and the stage for the awardees and invitees which included several persons with disabilities.

In lighter Vein

WHILE HE is perhaps the most photographed politician in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be aware that photographers know best what is a picture perfect frame. After a photo-op with his Thailand counterpart Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Hyderabad House, Modi surprised photographers by asking them whether they were satisfied with what they had clicked. Are you guys satisfied, he asked photographers in a lighter vein much to their surprise and amusement.

On The Platter

THE DINNER hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ASEAN leaders in the capital on Thursday witnessed five musical performances, including a Ramayana docu-drama. Impressed by the performances, several members of the visiting delegations were seen capturing the performances on their mobile phones. The dinner included both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes for the guests. Among the items served was ‘khamandhokla’, a side dish from Gujarat, the PM’s home state.

