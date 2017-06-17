Delhi confidential: Site down

The ministry has only this month reopened the website. The ministry has only this month reopened the website.

Having earlier set up a cyber cell in her ministry to track and redress complaints of online harassment by women, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi recently had to deal with her share of cyber crime. The Mahila e-haat, her ministry’s website to promote products manufactured by women, was hacked and had to be shut down for a couple of months. The ministry has only this month reopened the website. The hackers are yet to be tracked.

Latin Yoga

A ‘yoga fever’ has hit Latin American envoys in India. Ahead of the third International Yoga Day, heads of missions of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba and Mexico were among those who participated in yoga sessions recently. The sessions were conducted in the presence of a joint secretary-rank official from the AYUSH Ministry and office-bearers of India-Latin America friendship association.

More On Sadhvi

Sadhvi Saraswati’s remarks in Goa on Wednesday — that she will request the government to publicly hang those who eat beef – came up for mention at a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Home Affairs, chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Raising the issue, Congress MP from Goa Shantaram Naik said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who holds the Home portfolio, should take cognizance of her statement and order her arrest. He said failure to arrest her would mean that Parrikar, as well as the BJP leadership, are in agreement with her statement.

