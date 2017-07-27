Delhi confidential: Silver Jubilee

Ram Madhav Ram Madhav

Samajwadi Party Naresh Agrawal hosted a reception at the Ashoka Hotel on Wednesday in honour of his senior party colleague Ram Gopal Yadav, who has completed 25 years in Parliament. Leaders from across parties came for the reception. Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who took time out to attend the event. Samajwadi Party patriarch and Ram Gopal’s cousin, Mulayam Singh Yadav, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Brighter Side

TWO KERALA MPs, Innocent and N K Premachandran, are walking in Parliament these days with broken arms. Premachandran apparently fell in the bathroom while Innocent hurt himself while handling his suitcase at the airport. Innocent, the popular actor known for his comic roles, has been telling people how acquiring an injury at the airport was much more honourable than falling down in a bathroom.

Changing Times

THE MINISTRY of Housing and Urban Affairs, after the merger of the two separate ministries, Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, recently acquired the new acronym MoHUA. Beyond the nomenclature, its new Secretary D S Mishra decided to change a few other things. Mishra is known to have given instructions that in order to avoid any disruption during official meetings, henceforth, tea, snacks, and even water would not be served on the meeting table but would be keep on a separate table for self-service. He has also instructed the ministry’s divisional and mission heads to come up with two story ideas each, on its initiatives and outcomes, for the media to publicise.

Out of Place

MINISTER OF STATE for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir found himself in a puzzling situation on Tuesday, thanks to a Parliament question. Both the question as well as the written answer supplied in his name in Lok Sabha were completely out of place. While the topic of question pertained to tiger conservation, the written answer ferreted out details of action taken by the Ministry of Health against spurious drugs in the past three years. Incidentally, neither the question nor the answer relates to Ahir’s Home Ministry.

