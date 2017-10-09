Delhi Confidential: Signal To Patidars

Former CM Anandiben Patel. Former CM Anandiben Patel.

With the Assembly elections is Gujarat drawing closer, the BJP seems to be taking care to humour the electorate. While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley got the GST council to agree to changes to address some aggrieved sections of Gujarati-dominated businesses, there were more optics during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat over the weekend. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel was given a prominent place at every major event, including some official ones. Anandiben, who had to make way for party chief Amit Shah’s choice Vijay Rupani, is being given a prominent place with an eye on the Patidars, a section of which has been disgruntled with the BJP.

Gujarat Extra Time

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah paying extra attention to election-bound Gujarat, party general secretary in-charge of the state, Bhupender Yadav, will have to put in extra time. Yadav stayed put in the state for the launch of the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra and missed Dussehra at home in Delhi. He is likely to celebrate Diwali in Delhi after the conclusion of the Yatra just ahead of the festival.

Help From DMRC

Even as the AAP government in Delhi and Union Urban Development Ministry are at odds over the revision of fares in the Delhi Metro, the DMRC appeared concerned about its commuters. The Delhi Metro, in fact, tried to ensure that commuters headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the FIFA U-17 World Cup match on Friday got the least inconvenient access to the stadium entry points. For this purpose, in all JLN-bound trains, there were repeated announcements telling spectators about the proximity of certain stadium gates to the Jangpura Metro station, rather than the one bearing the name of the stadium, to ensure convenient access.

