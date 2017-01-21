Delhi Confidential: Showing Notes

Naresh Agarwal Naresh Agarwal

Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agarwal created quite a flutter at Friday’s keenly awaited meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, where RBI Governor Urjit Patel appeared to answer questions on demonetisation. Agarwal handed over a few new currency notes to the RBI Governor, saying they were counterfeit and claiming that printing of fake notes in the new currency had already begun. The discussions, which last more than three hours, also had references to Donald Trump’s presidency in United States, Brexit, and their impact on Indian economy. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of Trinamool Congress apparently was not very amused at these references. He wondered whether such discussions were not diverting the attention away from the main question of demonetisation.

Difficult Calls

The BJP might have got a headstart in Uttarakhand, having announced its candidates for 64 of the seats while the Congress is still mulling over its choices. However, the decision on the remaining six seats is proving to be more difficult. At least two of these seats are giving special headache to the BJP. The party is faced with the claim of Congress rebel MLA Amrita Rawat from Ramnagar constituency, and N D Tiwari’s son Rohit Shekhar from Haldwani. Both the seats are in Nainital district. Rawat is the wife of Satpal Maharaj, another Congress turncoat who has managed a BJP ticket from Chaubattakhal constituency. Facing discontent from its cadres over giving so many tickets to cross-overs from the Congress, the party is now finding it difficult to accommodate Rawat. From Haldwani, debutant Rohit Shekhar is considered too weak against sitting MLA, Congress heavyweight, Indira Hridyesh but the party is also keen to cash in on his father’s legacy.

Language Check

THE SUPREME Court on Friday took strong exception when a senior lawyer used the word “bloody” during heated arguments on a clutch of petitions seeking reforms in the cricket board. Even as the counsel apologised several times, Justice Dipak Misra said the court would not hear him while Justice D Y Chandrachud lamented that even the lawyers in local courts did not use such language. “Sorry was invented to make sure people think before they speak and not the other way round. We will not hear you today,” said Justice Misra, asking the senior counsel to take his seat.