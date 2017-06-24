Delhi Confidential: Security On Par

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar

After NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind was given Z+ category security by the Union Home Ministry, the government has decided to grant a similar security arrangement to the UPA nominee, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Kumar, who already has Delhi Police’s security, is likely to get an upgrade to Z+ security now.

Not Fruitful

A mercurial non-Congress, non-BJP chief minister’s attempted mango diplomacy did not go down quite well when the gifts were returned by several people in the national capital, including some holding Constitutional posts. The fact that the CM in question has had unsavoury brushes with the Delhi establishment may have something to do with the returned gifts.

Iftar menu

The Iftar hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee had a mix of non-vegetarian and vegetarian fare for his guests at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. While the non-vegetarians had choices like gosht seekh kabab, murg makhani, mutton korma and mutton biryani, the vegetarians had soya shikampuri kabab, paneer rehana, aloo dum Banarasi, palak corn, daal darbari and vegetable biryani. Gulab jamun and seviyan kheer was for dessert.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App