Delhi confidential: Secret Out

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar

Trust Prakash Javadekar to not divulge much as Union minister. Javadekar was at the BJP headquarters on Monday to announce party chief Amit Shah’s padyatra in Kerala. The HRD minister parried questions on BHU Vice-Chancellor G C Tripathi on the ground that he wanted to focus on his party chief’s padyatra. Javadekar’s silence to guard a secret was out by evening, when varsity sources revealed that the BHU V-C has proceeded on indefinite leave.

New Alignment

This is what happens when political alignments change. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had learnt of the appointment of Ram Nath Kovind as Governor of the state in 2015 only after the Centre announced the decision. However, this year, the Centre named Satyapal Malik as the new occupant of Patna Raj Bhavan only after Nitish’s concurrence. Though consistency and party loyalty are not among the qualities Malik has displayed in his political career, he shares a certain bond with Nitish due to their old association.

Missing A Step

While the government took a little over a month after the Cabinet decision to constitute a commission to examine the sub-categorisation of OBCs, the decision seem to have completely slipped the mind of the ruling party. The political resolution adopted at the national executive meeting of the BJP last week had a section on OBCs where the party lent support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to grant constitutional status to the OBC commission. But the resolution did not mention the Modi government’s initiative towards sub-categorisation of OBCs, which is considered the next step of OBC empowerment — Mandal 2.0. With the President constituting the sub-categorisation commission, one hopes the future political resolutions of the BJP will mention this move as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App