Delhi Confidential: Running Late

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Delhi on Tuesday saw a good turnout. However, by the time Rahul began his speech — almost two hours after the scheduled time — many people, especially women, had started to leave. When party workers asked them to stay back, many women replied that they had to return home and prepare dinner. One even said Rahul should be told to be punctual the next time.

Security ‘Lapse’

Senior officials in the Varanasi district administration are said to have faced the wrath of a senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office over what the latter called a “security lapse” during PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Jan Darshan’ on his way to Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples on Saturday. There were allegations that the local police could not keep “outsiders” away from the cavalcade. During the roadshow, Modi accepted a bouquet of red roses and a “safa” thrown at him from the crowd. The PMO official reportedly questioned how the bouquet and the safa could get past the inner cordon through the Special Protection Group. While the DM and SSP could not be contacted, Varanasi Commissioner Nitin Ramesh Gokaran said he was unaware of the face-off. Meanwhile, the district administration, in its report to the Election Commission, has said that the PM did not hold any roadshow by travelling to any temple.

Tough Question

UP Minister Azam Khan was in for some tough questioning by the Supreme Court as he sought to get his bailable warrant stayed. When his lawyer argued that the SP leader was busy campaigning for the assembly polls and that is why he could not show up before the Allahabad High Court, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar said: “Does he have a helicopter or not?” Not really prepared with an answer for this, the lawyer said he was unable to give a response off-hand. CJI Khehar retorted: “We asked this since we have an insider with us.” Justice D Y Chandrachud, who was sharing the bench with the CJI, was the chief justice of Allahabad High Court before his elevation to the apex court, and he had then dealt with several PILs against Khan.

Music To Ears

The capital’s diplomatic circuit has a new music star. Jeff Sexton, an American diplomat, who has served as Russia specialist in the US army, wowed the Capital’s elite set last week with a musical performance. A trained pianist, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in music, Sexton performed along with a Fulbright scholar, Avery Waite, who plays the cello. His secret to a good performance, he revealed, was regular practice every day for an hour.