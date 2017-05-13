Delhi Confidential: Room Of One’s Own

Mallikarjun Kharge Mallikarjun Kharge

The status of Leader of Opposition is not the only privilege that Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge lacks. Also missing are facilities like a room in Parliament House and secretarial assistance, which go with the constitutional position. The party has at last found a solution to Kharge’s problems by propping him up as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, which entitles him to an independent room and staff. Come next session, Kharge will not feel compelled to spend all his working hours in the Central Hall when he is not inside the Lok Sabha.

Rare March

Cadets of the 129th NDA course will hold a candle march at India Gate on Saturday in memory of their coursemate Lt Ummer Fayaz. The young Armyman was killed by militants in Kashmir earlier this week. It is rare for NDA cadets to hold such events.

Ironic Subject

When Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju got up on the dais to speak on the Buddha at an event organised by the Ministry of Culture, he realised the irony of the situation. And it was he who pointed it out to the audience. Speaking about the Buddha’s teachings on non-violence and peace, Rijiju said, “We are the department that rules with danda (stick) and it sounds odd to me to speak on the subject. However, it is important to remember the teachings of Lord Buddha to be a good human being.”

