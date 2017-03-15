Delhi Confidential: Role in Reserve

Odisha Congress leader BK Hariprasad. Odisha Congress leader BK Hariprasad.

While giving up the post of general secretary after the party’s poor show in the zila parishad elections in Odisha, Congress leader B K Hariprasad also decided to quit as member of the Congress Working Committee. According to him, he had failed in the responsibility his leadership had entrusted with him and, therefore, he would continue in the party as CRPF — Congress Reserve Police Force!

The Lucky Letter

‘A’ seems to be a lucky letter for the Congress in Punjab. The names of the top guns who powered the Congress to victory start with ‘A’ – be it CM-designate Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge Asha Kumari, campaign committee chief Ambika Soni and candidate selection panel head Ashok Gehlot. And what about those who worked behind the curtains? Ahmed Patel played a key role in placating those who did not get tickets and withdrawal of their nominations. Ajay Sharma was one of the coordinators working closely with Asha Kumari. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken sent nearly 500 Congressmen, including 40-odd former MLAs and ex-councillors, who were deputed in the Malwa region where AAP gave the Congress a tough fight.

New Hobby

Outgoing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat seems to have found a new pastime for the remaining days in his official residence: book release ceremonies. He released two books on the eve of the election result, today he released yet another book —- Hamare Nayak. The book details the lives of prominent personalities of the state. Not surprisingly, Rawat’s journey from a gram pradhan to the CM’s house also figures in its pages. “I have enough time to read now,” said Rawat, who is one of the rare CMs in the electoral history of India to have lost both the seats he contested from.

Foreign Fervour

Foreign ambassadors in Delhi seem to have celebrated Holi with full fervour. Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui threw a Holi bash for the Indian media and thinktanks at the embassy, where a lucky draw was organised. While Swedish ambassador Harald Sandberg celebrated the festival of colour along with Egyptian envoy Hatem El Sayed Tageldin, French ambassador Alexandre Ziegler celebrated it with French embassy colleagues. Norwegian envoy

Nils Ragnar Kamsvag got a taste of Holi with flowers and colours, while US acting ambassador MaryKay Loss

Carlson celebrated it with her two daughters and diplomat-husband.

