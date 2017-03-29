Delhi confidential

Republican Connection

Trust Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, to think outside the box. He is hoping to secure a meeting with US President Donald Trump when he travels to the United States in the second week of April. Athawale is scheduled to attend a UN function — commemorating the 126th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar — there. But why will the US President be interested in meeting an Indian MP? Athawale has a plausible explanation ready: Trump belongs to the Republican Party, while he happens to head the Republican Party of India, making their meeting an imminent possibility. That’s Athawale’s reasoning.

Hike Worries

The elevation of Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM has caused some distress in unexpected quarters. Adityanath was chairman of the Parliamentary joint committee on salaries and allowances, which was looking at raising salaries of MPs in line with proposals of the Seventh Pay Commission. Hike in salaries and allowances of MPs would result in consequent increase in income of several personal staff that MPs are entitled to have. The staff are now worried that in the absence of Adityanath, the salary hike they were expecting might not become a reality — at least in the current session.

Food Security

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s grand lunch for VIPs and other guests in Parliament on the occasion of Gudi Padwa was not uneventful. A guest list of almost 800 was prepared and those in charge of the catering had to get a large number of extra cutlery to suit the “VVIP event”. Despite adequate arrangement, a large number of guests had to remain hungry for most part of the day because the food could not be brought in due to excessive security arrangements for the Prime Minister. Apparently, some MPs’ sensibilities were also hurt, as they said the food packets were let in after being cleared by sniffer dogs.

House Hunt

The Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has six ministers, including the chief minister, who are not a member of either House of the state legislature. They will need to be elected to one of the Houses if they have to continue in their jobs beyond a few months. The biennial elections for the legislative council, the Upper House, are not scheduled for the next one year. As of now, only one seat in that House is vacant. The BJP has only three MLCs in that House elected through the MLA quota, and two of them have become ministers. Thus, only one MLC can be persuaded to resign in order to accommodate a non-member minister. While some MLAs have offered to resign from their seats to let Adityanath get elected to the Assembly, the fate of at least four ministers hangs in balance.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now